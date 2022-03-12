newsletters, editors-pick-list,

High school students got their first glimpse of university life during Charles Sturt University's recent Explore Day at the Port Macquarie campus. More than 500 students in years 10, 11 and 12, from schools across the Mid North coast attended the day. Students participated in workshops, demonstrations, and campus and accommodation tours, and learnt about scholarships and admissions. St Columba Anglican School student Megan Wilson said the day helped prepare students for university life. "The Explore Day has helped me get an idea of my future career in medical radiation science, helped me get a basis of the background of the career," she said. Mitchell Bowier agreed and said he got a lot out of the day. "I've gotten a lot out of today because it helps me cement what I want to do. And it was good to see the campus and the facilities in this university," he said. "It's been really cool to be able to see the paramedic facilities and the nursing stuff as well - it's been really interesting." Local high school students have the opportunity to experience the state-of-the-art services and facilities that are at their doorstep, in addition to learning about the graduate employment opportunities that Charles Sturt graduates enjoy. Charles Sturt University's Manager, Sales and Student Recruitment, Matthew Hof said the experience high school students, parents, and career advisers get at an Explore Day is like a backstage pass into life at Charles Sturt. "Our vibrant campuses are bouncing back to life with students and staff, Explore Days certainly add to the energy and excitement of being back on campus," he said. The University will hold Explore Days during March at each of its six campuses for students from Years 10, 11 and 12 to showcase the university's courses, support and services. More than 1,200 students are expected to visit one of the Charles Sturt campuses during the month. Students will be able to participate in workshops, demonstrations, and campus and accommodation tours, and learn about scholarships and admissions.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/9be86bdb-8c14-440c-93ed-ac5c6f087816.jpg/r0_95_3315_1968_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg