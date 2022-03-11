news, latest-news,

Tony Judge will hope some of football's magic dust will fall on his side in Sunday's Australia Cup fourth-round showdown with Coffs City United. In a classic underdog tale, the barely five-year-old club Iona FC - who play out of St Columba Anglican School in Port Macquarie - head north to take on the Coastal Premier League heavyweights. But the thing about cup football is the greatest victories usually happen against all the odds. "It's an exciting time for us and our ultimate goal is to have our club play Coastal Premier League so this will be a great eye-opener to see what we need to do to compete at that level," Judge said. "We're under no illusions to how difficult it will be, but we're going to enjoy the experience and give it a good crack. "You never know. Football is a funny game sometimes and a bit of luck goes your way and who knows what can happen." Iona qualified for the next round of the Cup competition following a 2-0 win over Nambucca Strikers last weekend in their first-ever senior men's match. The club is still in its infancy with a history that focused on development opportunities for their players with a pathway now created into senior football. Eight players were under the age of 16 last week with a similar amount ready to take the pitch hoping to tame the Lions. "It's a big thing for the club because we've been a junior club and had four seasons at developing that," Judge said. "It's exciting for the club in respect to winning our first-ever senior men's football game. You always go into any game with high expectations so we'll see how we go. "We're certainly up for the challenge."

