Construction of the Hastings Regional Sporting Fields at Wauchope may not be enough to save the region from losing future NSW State Cup touch football events. It comes after the statewide senior event - originally scheduled for March 25-27 - was cancelled on March 9, following in the footsteps of the washed-out junior event. The clock is now ticking for Port Macquarie to maintain its 33-year relationship with the NSW Touch Association with the annual events bringing in millions of dollars to the local economy. Work urgently needs to be done at Tuffins Lane, or a suitable alternative needs to be found. The facility at Wauchope could be a potential future location although NSWTA general manager Dean Russell admitted he hadn't seen updated plans in more than five years. He did have questions surrounding what he had seen. "Field-wise it is convenient for us, but I did mention at the time I had concerns about the amount of infrastructure that we would need to bring in," he said. That included tent infrastructure for clubs and teams and where it could be placed. "The plans I saw - which were only developmental plans at the time and may have changed - certainly had enough fields, but there was no extra space for the infrastructure, so that was an issue," he said. "It's been six years since I've seen the plans and they may have changed dramatically and they may suit our purposes, but those changes may not suit our purposes as well. "It would be really difficult for me to give an opinion on whether that was a venue and whether it would work in our favour or not." The location at Wauchope is also close to the Hastings River. "It was also in a floodplain area close to the river where a one in 100 year flood would get there, but in the last three years across the eastern seaboard of NSW we've had three one-in-100-year floods," he said. The 2024 NSW Junior State Cup and 2023 NSW State Cup events are set to go to tender later this year with drainage issue at the Tuffins Lane precinct in Port Macquarie remaining the big issue. "We'd like a big canopy over all the fields ... the biggest issue at that venue is the drainage," Mr Russell said. "Everything else sets up really well for us, but then there's the drainage (issues) and the impact weather can have on the venue." Mr Russell admitted some hard decisions may need to be made later in the year, but at the moment they were only talking in hypotheticals. "Right now we don't know who's going to throw their hat in the ring," he said. "We don't know what venues there may be and we don't know whether those venues will be able to meet the criteria that we require. "We've certainly made no decisions on where things might go or might not go." Port Macquarie-Hastings Council economic and cultural development group manager Liesa Davies said they are now focused on maintaining their relationship with NSW Touch. "While we recognise NSW Touch has been exploring venue options for their events, we would hate to see these events moved to another destination," she said. "It's also a big disappointment to our local tourism and hospitality businesses who are working to recover from the vast challenges they have endured in recent years."

