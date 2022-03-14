Know Your Producer Festival aims to bring community together

newsletters, editors-pick-list, twotriplefour, know your producer festival, maria river distilling, local producers

Port Macquarie restaurant Twotriplefour is set to host a Know Your Producer Festival on Sunday, March 20, 2022. The free entry event will showcase a range of local businesses in the region as the event aims to bring the community and small businesses back together after a tumultuous two years. Darren Whitcombe, one of the owners of Twotriplefour, is hoping the event will showcase what the region has to offer and bring a sense of positivity back into the community. "It's about bringing the community back together and celebrating local businesses," he said. "What started out as a little market day has now become a massive festival for the community." The event, held on the grounds of Cassegrain Wines, will feature a range of markets, food trucks and craft beer breweries to spotlight local businesses in the area. There will also be entertainment events for the family, including live music, horse riding, hourly reptile shows, face painting and more. "The main goal is to basically have a positive impact on the local community, so businesses can promote their store, and we can showcase what our region has to offer," Mr Whitcombe said. "All the local businesses that we talked to have been totally on board, and everyone has gone above and beyond to help in anyway they can to make it a great day." Maria River Distillery is one of the many local businesses that will be at the festival, coming all the way from Crescent Head to join in on the fun. Maria River Distillery's distiller Brandon Santi is most looking forward to connecting with the community and other producers at the festival. "These market events are great for the public because you can get a whole bunch of local producers together. Everyone can come, have a great day and learn about what is being grown and produced in the area," he said. Maria River Distillery has a long affinity with these events, being one of the first local distilleries in the state to start selling products at farmers markets. "These festivals are great fun in terms of meeting people and other producers in the area. For me, that's really what it's all about," he said. "It's going to be a great chance to socialise, meet other producers and also meet other consumers and people in the area. It's the best part about it." The Know Your Producer Festival will start at 10am and run until 5pm.

