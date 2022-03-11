What's biting? Colour in the water means a change of tactics needed

featured,

In the estuary, minor flooding over the past week has seen significant colour come down the Hastings. As is usually the case in these conditions, pretty well all angling is centred on the lower reaches, specifically around both break walls. Mulloway have certainly been a focus for many, and there have been some nice fish cruising under the cover of dirty water. Peter Cording scored a terrific 28kg model from the north wall on a locally made Koolabung Jewie, while good numbers of fish ranging from and 8kg to 20kg have also been caught. In general, large hard bodied lures have been the offering of choice. Also around the break walls, some terrific bream to over a kilo have been on offer, with mullet strips working particularly well. Look for a significant improvement on the mud crab front as well, pretty well anywhere downstream of the highway bridges. South at Lake Cathie, conditions have finally begun to settle somewhat after the recent opening and, as you would expect, fishing is certainly picking up. Whiting numbers have been solid, with both live prawns and beach worms seeing good success. Flathead are also feeding actively with prawns, whitebait and lures all working well. Plenty of undersized bream are also in the system to make sure any bait won't go unnoticed for long. There are also big numbers of blue swimmer crabs still in the system, although in the main most are undersized and those just legal are hardly worth harvesting. On the beaches, although conditions have not been ideal, a few nice fish have been cruising the waves. Good tailor have been encountered primarily south of Port, while Lighthouse has held a sprinkling of bream and whiting. With all the colour coming down the Hastings, the southern end of North beach will be worth a look for bream, mulloway and flathead. Flathead in particular often congregate in the bottom section during flood conditions, with either whitebait or soft vibes well worth throwing. Off the rocks, some nice tailor and bonito are about, although locating relatively clean water is a must. Bream have been consistent around Plomer and Shelley's locally, while Point Perpendicular and Diamond Head continue to produce a steady stream of drummer and blackfish for those putting in the effort. Offshore, very little action as you would expect given the conditions of late. Of the minimal reports, a few nice mahi mahi are around at the FAD and wider, while closer in a few nice snapper are on offer. What all the flood water up and down the coast will do the mackerel remains to be seen.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BSwX7BnknTxbB3nggEwKWy/c0531f80-e9f4-4e1c-8611-53124249a728.jpg/r0_183_1986_1305_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg