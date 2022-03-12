news, latest-news,

Camden Haven resident June Relf is known as a quiet achiever within the region. She's incredibly modest and not someone who loves being the spotlight - but she's a volunteer who goes above and beyond to help others. June was born in 1935 and grew up at Northbridge, Sydney. She's lived in the Camden Haven region for the past 50 years, and has worn many hats within the community. When June first moved to the area, her late husband Arthur suggested they didn't need to get involved with any community groups. However, when they arrived Arthur and June soon became active within the Laurieton Legacy Health Centre, which is now known as Camden Haven Community Health. June has worked at North Haven Public School, was parish secretary at the Camden Haven Anglican Church and held roles for the Laurieton Frank Whiddon Homes project. As chairperson and treasurer, June oversaw fundraising events to ensure the construction of CHAPCA House at Whiddon Laurieton came to fruition. June was also instrumental in establishing a social golf group for women, supported by the Laurieton United Services Club. "It's now been running for over 40 years," she said. For the past five years June has volunteered with the Camden Haven Community at 3. Group volunteers aim to help people in need within the community by connecting them with services, hosting barbecues and opening up conversations. June believes people were put on earth to help others. "We should try and help others through every opportunity that we have," she said. "It might just be a smile and a kind word." In March, 2021 the Camden Haven was impacted by extensive flooding in North Haven, low-lying parts of Laurieton, Diamond Head and Dunbogan. June decided to do what she could to help others, after many lost precious belongings as a result of the floods. She gave a mobile scooter to another resident John, after he lost his scooter in the flood waters. "John really needed something, so that was the easiest way I could help," she said. June's friends at Camden Haven Community at 3 and her church have become her family. "I've got treasures here in the Camden Haven," she said. "I couldn't ask for more, my friends are marvellous." Camden Haven Community at 3 secretary Glenn Maas said June delights in continuing to serve others. "She's always helpful, always pleasant to work with and simply a joy to have around," he said.

