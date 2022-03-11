news, latest-news,

Hastings Valley Vikings coach Hamish Mccormack will get another look at teenage trio Rordan McDonald, Luke Banks and Cayden Briscoe when they head over the mountain to Armidale this weekend. Briscoe made his top grade debut in the club's 73-7 hammering of Coffs Harbour last June while McDonald and Banks are expected to feature at some stage throughout the season. Briscoe and Banks play in the backline while McDonald is a back-rower. "Those boys are all juniors so it's always a plus when they come through the ranks," Mccormack said. "They'll figure a fair bit in senior footy throughout the year." The weekend trip to the knockout tournament will be the Vikings first touch of a footy since the 2021 season was called off one game short of the grand final due to the pandemic. Mccormack said the numbers at training had been strong - particularly this week. "It's building; we had the best numbers we've had so far at training which is usually a sign that footy is just around the corner," he said. Hastings Valley were beaten in last year's final by St Patrick's from Sydney. "It's good to have a hitout because we've got a couple of new blokes, but our goal is to always play in a grand final."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/0f7d5746-7871-4b09-a34a-36af7a7dc2bf.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg