Port Macquarie-Hastings residents are being invited to have their say on the upgrade of Livvi's Place Playground at Westport Park, Port Macquarie. According to the Port Macquarie-Hastings Council, the upgrade is an expansion on the existing playground and will include water play, new play experiences, shade, picnic shelter, connecting paths and landscaping. An extension (approximately five spaces) to the Westport Park car park will also be included. The project is an investment of $1.1million funded by the NSW Government, as a part of the NSW Public Spaces Legacy Program. Port Macquarie residents Steph Pettinato, Nate Mickle, Luca Liversidge (two-years-old) and Nico Liversidge (three-years-old) visit the park every week. Ms Pettinato said she'd love to see the water play features included in the design of the park. A council spokesperson said they've heard a water play and splash pad area is highly desired by the community. "This design was developed with consideration of previous community feedback on our playgrounds," they said. Mr Mickle said the design should include upgraded play equipment, which would suit older and younger age groups of children. "There is plenty of room here to include more equipment," he said. Hayley Metcalfe, Xander Keery and their children Rosa and Sofia recently moved to the area from Melbourne. Mr Keery said an upgraded playground is a big drawcard for families looking to move to the area. "It brings people to the area," he said. They would love to see water play equipment and more shade over the playground included in the design. "Skin cancer is a huge issue in Australia," Mr Keery said. "We've found a lot of playgrounds don't have shade over the swings, which you really need if the kids want to be on them for an extended period of time." The family said they were big fans of a park in Melbourne called Norris Bank Reserve Playground, which had a variety of play equipment, shade and natural play elements. Council is applying for a grant through the NSW Government's Boating Now Program, as part of the Westport Park Boat Ramp Upgrade, to fund a closer amenities block to the park. People can view the concept design and share feedback via council's website at haveyoursay.pmhc.nsw.gov.au/westport-park-playground-upgrade Council is also hosting a pop-up community consultation session on Saturday, March 12 from 9am-11am at Livvi's Place Playground, Westport Park. Public exhibition closes on Friday, March 25. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/liz.langdale/a969c547-8686-4d9e-a13a-a204193bec08.jpg/r448_378_3736_2236_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg