Tayla Westgarth is one of 230 graduates celebrating the completion of their tertiary study at Charles Sturt University (CSU) Port Macquarie. The Bachelor of Nursing graduate studied via distance education from Coffs Harbour and said being able to attend a graduation ceremony in person is the "icing on the cake". "Today meant that I was able to celebrate," she said. "It's exciting to be able to be here. It was a bit unpredictable if we were ever going to get a ceremony." Ms Westgarth attended residential schools at the CSU Port Macquarie campus during her degree. "Actually being here and being celebrated for my achievements is really exciting," she said. Ms Westgarth's desire to help others grew particularly strong after high school and even though she had already completed her business degree, the prospect of becoming a nurse seemed to shine more brightly every day. "During my travels I found my heart growing strongly in the area of helping others," she said. When Ms Westgarth was contemplating a career change, she drew inspiration from her mother - a clinical nurse specialist at the Mid North Coast Cancer Institute - to commence study to become a nurse. "With mum's influence as a critical care nurse, I lent on her throughout my nursing degree. I was completely resetting my career path, and I knew it was the right thing to do. Tayla completed her Bachelor of Nursing degree in November 2021. The anticipation for graduation day has grown stronger ever since. "The graduation ceremony is a space to allow myself to be aware of my achievements and celebrate with my family," she said. Following disruptions to graduation ceremonies during the COVID-19 pandemic, CSU students who completed their courses and graduated in 2020 and 2021 are able to attend ceremonies this year. CSU Port Macquarie is holding four ceremonies over two days on March 9 and 10, with 230 graduates and over 400 guests. "These ceremonies are for graduates who finished their studies in 2020 or 2021 but weren't able to graduate and celebrate as we normally do," CSU director of external engagement in Port Macquarie Kate Wood-Foye said. "It's critical for graduates to have this experience. They have worked so hard on their own sometimes, particularly during COVID, and it can be quite isolating. That's why it's important to bring them together and recognise their dedication and sacrifice." More than 14,500 CSU graduates across all campuses have been invited to graduation ceremonies which will take place between March and June 2022. The university will hold 27 graduation ceremonies across Port Macquarie, Bathurst and Wagga Wagga, as well as ceremonies in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney. Ms Westgarth said she is looking forward to starting her career on the Mid North Coast. "I have received a new graduate position at the Coffs Harbour Base Hospital in our Mid North Coast Health District and my first rotation will be in the ICU department," she said. "I'm so excited to give back, especially with COVID which has meant the ICU is in short supply." Ms Westgarth also had some advice for current university students. "Don't give up. It was a really long three years for my degree and during very unpredictable times, but we're all here with big smiles on our faces to celebrate together." Ms Wood-Foye congratulated all of the students who will be graduating this week in Port Macquarie. "I would like to congratulate these graduates on their tenacious approach to everything they have done. There are many opportunities that they could have given up and they haven't. "Congratulations to them all." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/e5f47065-dfd1-48c5-96b5-e0cd1bd4c76a.JPG/r0_259_4781_2960_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg