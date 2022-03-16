newsletters, editors-pick-list,

His days as a Paralympic star aren't yet over, but Ryley Batt wants to work closely with people with disabilities to help them change the way they see themselves. The Australian Steelers co-captain wants the work which will be done at North Brother Crossfit - the gym he started with wife Crystal - to be the catalyst for those people to not see their disability, but rather see their ability. "I'm now at that stage of my career where I'm all about helping and trying to improve others," Batt said. "I want people in wheelchairs and people with disabilities to know that the more you train, the easier it's going to be to get around in that wheelchair. Then you will see less of that wheelchair and more of your abilities rather than your disabilities." Batt recently won the adaptive division of the worldwide CrossFit Games and he said that had given him an insight into how he can make a difference. It's about thinking outside the square. "It's about showing kids with disabilities or are in wheelchairs - especially around Port Macquarie - who don't have that drive or that quality of life because they've had some sort of accident," he said. Batt said he had learned that the more the human body moved, the easier it was to get around - regardless of any individual's situation. "That's something I want to pass on to generations coming through because it's something I didn't really have when I was growing up," he said. "Looking back now, having more high-intensity training at a younger age is something that probably would have helped my career and my life. "When you push the limits of your body, you find you're so much stronger and so much fitter than you ever thought you could be." But don't for a second think he's not as passionate as ever about representing Australia at the Paralympic Games for as long as he can. "My goal in wheelchair rugby for the next three years is to help build this team for when a number of us experienced players retire and make sure that team doesn't fall into pieces," he said.

