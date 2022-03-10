newsletters, editors-pick-list,

An element of staleness had crept into Ryley Batt following Australia's disappointing Tokyo Paralympic Games campaign last August. The result was a six-month break from the training court. That break enabled him to put all his energy into something different - CrossFit - after he opened a new gym at Laurieton with wife Crystal. It proved to be worth it when he won the Adaptive Division at the CrossFit Games earlier month. "It's all about the reset for me; I was a bit stale with wheelchair rugby training and I needed something different," he said. "I wasn't going to take the six months off and not do anything because I know how easy it is for someone in a wheelchair to put on weight and get out of shape. "This has pushed my fitness to another level because it's not tailor-made to our sport. "That's why a lot of athletes if they're at the top of their game are doing sport-specific training, but this is making me an all-round better athlete. "I'm going to do a lot of these sessions within my sport training and I'm hoping to see it might push me to that next level and help our team get back onto the podium in Paris. We'll soon see." The Steelers' co-captain admitted the competitive fire had been stoked and he was now looking forward to the world championships in Denmark later this year. You'd better believe CrossFit workouts will form some part of his training regime when the co-captain returns to the training court next month. Batt said he still wanted to compete for his country at the highest level and he had CrossFit to thank for providing the motivation. Sometimes you just need a change. "I love something that drives me and makes me better and makes me fitter and stronger," Batt said. "It's not only good physically, it's good mentally and I need something to test me and push me because if I don't have that every day I go a bit loopy to be honest." The CrossFit Open runs for three weeks with one workout released worldwide on a Friday morning in Australia where competitors submit their score by the Tuesday. Athletes can do the workouts as many times as they want. Batt took out the first workout and then finished third in the second. There are two to go. "Halfway through it and I'm sitting third so I'm pretty happy with that considering I've only been training for six months and a lot of the other guys have been training for years," he said. "I've been such a competitive person for so many years and aimed for that top spot on a podium whereas this one I'm just having fun and seeing where it gets me. "I'm just enjoying this time of my life to be honest."

