news, latest-news,

A truck driver has been transported to hospital following a crash near Kew on the state's Mid-North Coast on Wednesday, March 9. Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crew arrived at the crash site on the Pacific Highway at 5.30am and found a B-double truck on its side with the driver trapped inside. Using rescue tools, crews went to work and released the driver within 30 minutes. The truck's tanks ruptured in the crash with more than 500 litres of diesel leaking into a nearby drain. Specialist FRNSW Hazmat crews isolated the spill with booms and rendered the area safe. The driver was transported to hospital by NSW Ambulance. NSW Rural Fire Service was also in attendance. Acting Superintendent Mathew Sigmund from Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) said this is a timely reminder that calling Triple Zero (000) can be the difference between life and death. "The Triple Zero (000) service is the quickest way to get the right resources from emergency services to help you," he said. "It should be used to contact police, fire or ambulance services in life-threatening or time-critical situations." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters You can support us with a subscription Follow us on Twitter: @portmacnews Follow us on Instagram: @portmacnews Follow us on Google News

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/liz.langdale/e6d7f16a-48b8-450c-8ebd-cc6864bff6da.jpg/r0_798_1284_1523_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg