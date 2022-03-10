news, latest-news,

The past few years have seen a lot on interruptions for many local hockey clubs, including Wauchope, but they are looking fresh and head into the 2022 season with a new vigour. Newly elected club president Matthew Gourlay says hockey is an activity everyone can enjoy. "Hockey is a sport that caters for ages four and up with competitions suited to all abilities and beginners are always welcome," he said. "We really encourage families to come and try the sport first and then register and play in a weekly organised competition. "All games are played on a synthetic turf in Port Macquarie and game times are generally the same one or two time slots each week." They have also been aided by a turnover of the board of management at the recent AGM which saw four new volunteers placed with fresh ideas in charge. Looking for a new sport to try out in 2022? Look no further than hockey. In line with the clubs focus of spreading the word and love of hockey - the club will hold a series of 'come and try' evenings ahead of their latest season to given prospective new players a taste of their sport. With the previous two seasons interrupted by COVID-19, the club hopes 2022 will provide them with a full season of play to enjoy. Participants will have an opportunity to try out the game and learn some basic hockey skills in a friendly and fun atmosphere. And though they might be based in Wauchope, the hockey club is happy to take players from all across the Port Macquarie-Hastings region. Come and try evenings will be held over four weeks, beginning February 14, and continuing on February 21 and February 28, with regular club training between 6pm and 8pm on Tuesdays to begin after that. All games and training are also held at the Port Macquarie Hockey Complex off Ocean Drive. Registration costs can be reduced by the government's Active Kids program vouchers. Under-7s and Under-9s who claim the voucher will encounter zero playing fee. The club supplies the game shirts, the only cost is that of socks and mouthguard.

