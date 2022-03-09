newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A convoy of motorcycle riders will take to the street on March 20 to help break down barriers and start conversations about men's mental health. The 150 kilometre Black Dog Ride is set to attract around 120 riders from the region for a good cause. Ride coordinator Josh Salter said the group will be raising money for the Black Dog. "We have around $7,000 worth of raffles organised for the day, with all proceeds going to Black Dog," he said. "There are 62 riders who have pre-registered for the ride, but I think we will have at least 120 on the day." This is the fourth year Mr Salter has organised the ride. "It's a passion for me because it's important to talk about how men are dealing with their mental health and to create a space for men to have the courage to speak openly about their struggles," he said. The ride was cancelled last year due to adverse weather conditions, however the fundraising raffles were held at a later date. "It will be good to get out on the road again after last year. We were able to raise funds last year, but having important conversations about mental health is what the ride is all about," Mr Salter said. Riders will make their way down the coast through Laurieton, then to Kew and Beechwood before arriving at the Hibbard Sports Club. Participants can register on the Black Dog Ride website until Friday (March 19) or they can register on the day. "We have people coming from Coffs Harbour and Tamworth as well as local riders," Mr Salter said. "Anyone is welcome to attend the raffles at Hibbard Sports Club as well." Riders will meet at the Short Street car park at around 8am before the ride gets underway at 9.45am. "We're hoping for some good weather and support from riders wanting to take part." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/44366662-4fbc-4ac9-8870-80e0cfd4c49e.jpeg/r125_0_1860_980_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg