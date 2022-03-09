newsletters, editors-pick-list, running festival, port macquarie running festival, blood donors, blood donation

If you ever wanted a reason to become a blood donor, meet Amber McCallum and her children, Jayden, Tegan and Zara from Wingham. The family competed in the Port Macquarie Running Festival over the weekend to mark 10 years since blood donors helped save Ms McCallum's life. Ms McCallum received eight units of blood and three units of plasma following child birth complications. As she welcomed Tegan into the world, Ms McCallum started to realise something was seriously wrong. Hours later she found herself in surgery with her family anxiously waiting for good news. Fortunately, she pulled through but will always credit the anonymous blood donors for saving her life and ensuring her beautiful baby grew up with a mum. "After needing blood donations, I was surprised to learn that one in three people need blood in their life, but only one in 30 people donate," Ms McCallum said. "If you or your loved one ever became the one in three, then you would want that blood to be available. "Blood donation is the most amazing gift you can give someone. It is the gift that someone like myself will be thanking you every day for the rest of their life." Whilst Ms McCallum has been running short distances for years, long-distance running became a personal challenge to promote blood donation. Jayden, Tegan and Zara ran the 3km race, and Ms McCallum ran the half-marathon, wearing a Lifeblood shirt to raise awareness about the need for blood. Inspired by her mum, Tegan ran in her first event over the weekend. "I see my mum running all the time, and it made me want to run too. I hope more people start donating blood, it helps people in intensive care as well as many others who need blood transfusions." Amber is now a committed blood donor. Her blood is particularly important because it is O negative. O Negative is the universal blood type and can be given to anyone in an emergency like those involved in road accidents, when there simply isn't time to find out their blood type. Only nine per cent of Australians have O Negative blood, but it makes up 16 per cent of orders from hospitals because it saves lives in emergencies. Nicole Wilding, who works at Lifeblood Port Macquarie donor centre, also ran the half-marathon, winning her age division and was delighted to meet up with Ms McCallum before the race. To book a donation visit lifeblood.com.au, call 13 14 95 or download the free DonateBlood App.

