WAKULDA means 'as one' in the Gathang language, the language of the Birpai people on whose land we walk and share. It's a word which Aunty Rhonda Radley said is important to use on International Women's Day where Indigenous women and non-Indigenous women come together, use their voices to challenge aspects of society they don't agree with and strive to make a better future together. Aboriginal women and women who work with Aboriginal women attended a lunch at the Birpai Local Aboriginal Land Council on Tuesday, March 8 as part of International Women's Day. This year's theme, Break the Bias, encourages the community to work together to dismantle the systems that perpetuate gender bias and inequality. "It's about reclaiming that power which had been lost through colonisation," Aunty Rhonda Radley said. "It's about striving for balance between men and women. "Younger people should hear the history of our nation, connect to where we are now and understand the reason why it is." Attendees of the event viewed a video created to capture the story of Wiyi Yani U Thangani (Women's Voices) - the story of strength, resilience, sovereignty and power that has been told by the voices of First Nations women and girls. Aunty Rhonda said it's important women are given the opportunity to use their voices to challenge issues in society. "International Women's Day is a chance for us to open up a conversation around change and what we'd like to see for our future generations," she said. Liberty Domestic and Family Violence Specialist Services CEO Kelly Lamb said Aboriginal women and children are disproportionately represented within the organisation. "Over 50 per cent of women who come into our transitional housing program and over 25 per cent of women in the crisis accommodation program are Aboriginal people and Torres Strait Islander people," she said. "We recognise we need to work together, and we need guidance from Aboriginal women and their voices to inform us." Liberty Domestic and Family Violence Specialist Services already has two programs set up specifically for Aboriginal women. Ms Lamb said intergenerational trauma for Aboriginal women still exists. She said it's heartbreaking to hear their stories. Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams attended the event and said International Women's Day is a chance to celebrate the contributions of women over centuries, but also acknowledge the challenges which still exist. Mrs Williams said it's important to come together as women, no matter our background and think about how women should support each other to strive for balance and break the bias. "All of us have a little bit to give, but all of those are going to make a change that we're hopeful of achieving for future generations," she said.

