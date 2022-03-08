Evacuation orders in place for low lying properties in Kempsey CBD and Lower Macleay

news, latest-news,

The NSW SES has issued Evacuation Orders for low-lying properties in the Kempsey CBD and the Lower Macleay. Low lying properties in Kempsey CBD and the Lower Macleay are being told to evacuate now. NSW SES is directing people within Kempsey CBD, Eden Street and areas east of the railway line north up to Frederickton to evacuate the high danger area. NSW SES is directing people within Low lying properties on the Lower Macleay to evacuate the high danger area. For more, head to NSW SES Evacuation Order Kempsey Shire Council staff are continuing to inspect the key roads of the Lower Macleay. Smithtown Road and South West Rocks Road (between Gladstone and Jerseyville) may be impacted in the next 1-2 hours based on current rises. In addition, the closure of key routes including Belmore River Right Bank Road, South West Rocks Road, Loftus Road, Hat Head Road, Crescent Head Road, Plummers Lane, the Macleay Valley Way and Smithtown Road is expected to occur throughout today (Tuesday). Some of these routes may be closed for multiple days, pending river height and duration. Residents and road users are advised to monitor the river levels via the Bureau of Meteorology website and act accordingly. Please do not take unnecessary risks and do not drive through flood waters. If you are in a known flood-prone area, we encourage you to take note of the current conditions and assess if you should implement your flood plan. Flood damage to road, bridge and drainage infrastructure could be present in several locations, if you are travelling exercise great caution. Please note, there may be WATER OVER THE ROAD in several locations, please drive to conditions. Current bridge status:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/6349ad63-c34f-47fb-85e0-c94f6b8f5560.jpg/r10_762_4022_3029_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg