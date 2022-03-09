newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Marine Rescue Port Macquarie has celebrated its female members as part of International Women's Day on Tuesday, March 8. Marine Rescue Port Macquarie unit commander Greg Davies said it's important to acknowledge their women members and their hard work within the organisation. "They are amazing team players and work with everyone really well," Mr Davies said. "They are very proficient and dedicated to their service within the unit. "They all go above and beyond." There are about 60 women members in the Marine Rescue Port Macquarie unit, who range in age from within the 80-year-old age group, down to the 20-year-old age group. They carry out numerous responsibilities through different roles including radio operators, administration officers, skippers, trainers, fundraising coordinators, jet ski operators and leading crew. Mr Davies said the unit was predominantly male dominated 10 years ago. However, he said the whole culture has changed since then and the unit wouldn't be the same without the contributions from its female volunteers. Mr Davies said there's a volunteer role for anyone who wants to join the unit. For more information, or to sign up as a volunteer please call 6584 1966. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

