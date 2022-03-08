news, latest-news,

Kevin Chilvers forfeited the chance to potentially become a millionaire just to put all his good energy into running a successful Port Macquarie Running Festival at the weekend. And he managed to do it in style as more than 3000 runners pounded the pavement at the annual event, dodging - largely - most of the wet weather that has hammered the east coast of New South Wales. "I thought 'let's not buy a ticket this week, let's put all our energy into putting a great event on' and we really did achieve that," Chilvers said. "A few days on from the event and I'm really proud of what we achieved. There's been so many people commenting and saying 'we'll be back next year' and I think it's because we do put on a show and we make it about the runners. "People really do put this in their calendar as a destination event that really kicks off the year." And while most of the attention was on the runners who tackled the Treble Breakwall Buster - including veteran Jon Binskin - the highlight came from the back of the pack. Anissa Storey was the last female home - only to be greeted by a large portion of runners who returned to the finish line to welcome her across. "There's obviously the guys who are fast and pretty decent athletes, but it's also about the battlers who are at the back of the pack and just want to get it done," Chilvers said. "There was a lady who was out there for nearly five and a half hours who ran the treble and she didn't make the cut-off times to go on after the 10k, but we said to 'get out there and get it done'. "There was a number of the treble runners at the finish who greeted her with an arch to go through which was such a warm moment. Even though they might have finished two hours before, they were there at the end and wanted to get this woman across the finish line." Binskin ran a personal best for the half-marathon while his son Ryan completed the five-kilometre fun run in a time of just over 16 minutes. "That is very fast; he should be getting a speeding ticket with how fast he's going." The race director also said there was a local flavour added to the medals which were given to the runners once they had completed their events. "We had a theme of the animals of our great town; the half-marathon medal was a kangaroo, the 10k a koala, the 5k a kookaburra, the kids fun run was a pelican and the Indigenous Marathon Foundation 3k was a dolphin - the Birpai totem."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/c43ae6a7-4d5b-4b0d-a9b9-75e950a88add.jpg/r0_496_6720_4293_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg