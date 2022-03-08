newsletters, editors-pick-list,

WOMEN across the Hastings have joined together to celebrate achievements, raise awareness against gender bias and take action against gender inequality at this year's International Women's Day (IWD) breakfast. Attendees have once again thrown their support behind Port Macquarie's Liberty Domestic and Family Violence Specialist Service by raising around $12,000 for the organisation during the event on Tuesday, March 8. This year's theme, Break the Bias, encourages the community to work together to dismantle the systems that perpetuate gender bias and inequality. Hastings Business Women's Network (HBWN) vice president Kayley Riddle said the Port Macquarie IWD breakfast has been supporting Liberty Domestic and Family Violence Specialist Service for the past 12 years. "It's so wonderful to be here to support Liberty and the work they do," she said. "Collectively we can break the bias." The breakfast is hosted in partnership by the HBWN, Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams and the IWD Committee. Over the past 12 years the event has raised over $140,000 for Liberty, providing for renovations at Galbaan House, new bathrooms, kitchens, bedrooms, play spaces and outdoor areas. It has also funded education and training programs for women accessing the service. The event was emceed by local entrepreneur Stacey Morgan who addressed attendees on the importance of this year's theme for IWD. "We need to believe in the power to change. I always encourage the women I work with to imagine a gender equal world," she said. Keynote speaker Elizabeth Broderick joined via video to share her experience from her time as Australia's longest serving Sex Discrimination Commissioner and provided insights from her numerous reviews into Australian workplace cultures. "I have seen the surge of young women's activism and the demand for change. Women are breaking new ground," she said. "Gender equality lifts everyone. You don't have to be extraordinary to create change, but together we can take those steps to create gender equality." The event also featured a panel of three local business women succeeding in non-traditional fields: Shiree Bennet of Bennetts Steel, Emillie LaPointe of Pointe Engineering and Sarah Yuen of Birdon. Shiree Bennett is the general manager of her family business, Bennetts Steel. She joined Bennetts Steel in 2014 bringing her strong background in management, sales and finance. Shiree previously forged a successful career in the pharmaceutical and fast moving consumer goods sector. She worked as a local real estate agent specialising in rural and residential sales and has also owned her own business in the manufacture, import and export of equipment for the horse industry. As a chartered professional engineer, Emilie Lapointe has over 15 years of experience in geotechnical engineering design and construction. She has successfully managed teams of engineers, consultants, experts and technicians and worked as a contractor on many multi-disciplinary infrastructure projects. Emilie is now the managing director of a geotechnical engineering and construction firm, Pointe Engineering. Sarah Yuen is a project and production management professional, with extensive experience in Defence and commercial ship repair, ship build programs and asset management. Sarah joined Birdon as general manager - technology and engineering last year and is responsible for engineering, IT and cyber security, infrastructure, and asset management practices, continuing to build on a culture of best practice, resilience and delivery. The three women discussed the challenges they faced and overcame while forging their way in male-dominated industries. "During my mechanical engineering intake for university, I was the only woman," Ms Yuen said. "It made me very resilient." Ms LaPointe also highlighted the gender bias that still exists in the workplace. "I did experience a culture shock when I moved to Australia eight years ago. There is still discrimination that exists in the construction industry," she said. Ms Bennett gave attendees important advice: "Anything is possible, you just have to believe that it is," she said. The event is proudly supported by Platinum Sponsors Focus Magazine and Regional Australia Bank, Gold Sponsors Bennetts Steel and Just Better Care, Silver Sponsors Men at Work and Venue Sponsor Panthers.

