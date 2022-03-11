newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Port Macquarie-Hastings residents are invited to an event to help formulate the area's plan of action for climate change resilience. The event is on Saturday, March 12 from 9.30am until 3.30pm at the Country Women's Association Tea Rooms in Port Macquarie. Lunch will be provided for participants. The Head Heart Hands project is focused on building climate change resilience and adaptive capacity in the community. The group has spent the last spent the last 18 months facilitating climate adaptation experiential and networking events in the Port Macquarie Hastings area. It's funded by the NSW Government Increasing Resilience to Climate Change community grant and auspiced by Port Macquarie Community Garden Inc. The latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report outlined Australia's climate threats. It showed Australia could have up to 70 per cent more more fire weather days by 2050 in some regions. Port Macquarie-Hastings Doctor and Head Heart Hands project lead, Sarah Mollard said the reality of climate change hit home for a lot of residents when the 2019 bushfires impacted the region. "This is something which is impacting us now, not just in the future," she said. Port Macquarie-Hastings Council revoked its Climate Change Emergency Declaration at the February 2022 council meeting. "We would love to see the council be active in this space and it's disappointing to see the Climate Change Emergency Declaration rescinded," Dr Mollard said. "We know that council still has some great climate change policies which will guide their work. "This event is about taking the power into our own hands as community members." Dr Mollard said the March 12 event is an opportunity for residents to share their knowledge and skills for increasing resilience to climate change impact. "It will also give attendees the chance to develop stronger connections with other community members," she said. Dr Mollard said she encourages people to think about what they want their community to look like in the face of climate change impact. "What are our strengths and resources?," she said. "Also - what is it that we're missing?" If you would like to register for the March 12 event, please visit events.humanitix.com/hastings-vision-for-climate-action Head Heart Hands is also hosting an event for Earth Hour Day on Saturday, March 26 at MakerSpace, 4 Albert Cct, Port Macquarie from 4pm. The event is open to residents in the Port Macquarie-Hastings. There were will be an endangered animal disco, kid activities and speakers. Representatives from SolarBuddy will also be present at the event. Solar Buddy is an Australian charity which is aiming to gift six million solar lights to children living in energy poverty by 2030, to help them to study after dusk and improve their education outcomes. For more information about Head Heart Hands, please visit their Facebook page. Mid North Coast emergency services support flood-ravaged communities Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

