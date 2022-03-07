It's important that council act on climate change

When I first heard that the councillors were talking about rescinding the Climate Emergency Declaration I couldn't believe it. Did you not all listen to the evidence that was presented in March 2021? Did you not hear about the reports from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)? Also, in the last week there has been unprecedented floods in Brisbane and Lismore. We are in a climate emergency and if you don't want 1000 year floods happening every 11 years (or more often), unprecedented bushfires, droughts, then every level of government, every man, woman and child should be doing their best to turn around the level of emissions of carbon dioxide caused by humans. It is necessary for council to put its energy into promoting and facilitating installation of utility-scale renewable energy, including solar and wind farms, and add community-scale storage batteries. Other actions are the electrification of council's vehicle fleet, installing more electric vehicle charging stations and to retain forest cover. The climate emergency issue is the most serious issue facing council. In March 2021 Taree CBD went underwater and the Pacific Highway was blocked for three days (there was no way to bypass it, unlike the old days) - unprecedented! One day that will happen here. I would like to think that our council would be doing their utmost to meet the challenge of this new normal. Please support the Climate Emergency Declaration. Drusi Megget Port Macquarie

