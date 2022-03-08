newsletters, editors-pick-list, Giant Book Fair, 2022, Bob Cleland, Panthers Port Macquarie, Jan Robertson, Rotary Club of Port Macquarie

The Rotary Club of Port Macquarie's 2022 Giant Book Sale has raised just over $18,000. That was about 10 per cent better than the 2021 result. Giant Book Sale coordinator Bob Cleland said Friday morning [March 4] was the busiest time of the sale but it was pretty steady across all three days. He said all categories of books were sought-after with children's books especially popular. Mr Cleland said the book sale was very successful despite the impact of floods for those who would normally travel to the event. "People just love it," he said about the book sale. "The atmosphere is good because people love the opportunity to get books at a good price." More than 25,000 donated books were on offer from novels to 30 categories of non-fiction books from Friday [March 4] to Sunday [March 6] at Panthers Port Macquarie. Jan Robertson made a four-hour return trip to support the second hand book sale. She brought a shopping list for friends and family members, and did some early Christmas shopping too. "The books are good quality and a really good price," Mrs Robertson said. Funds raised from the sale will support charities and youth programs. The Rotary Club of Port Macquarie also opens a book store at Hamilton Green from 9am to 1pm on Saturdays.

