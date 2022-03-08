newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Camden Haven resident Janet Cohen nearly didn't book the appointment which would ultimately lead to a lung cancer diagnosis. She had been sick with a bad bout of flu and received a referral to undergo a x-ray on her chest. "I'd recovered from the flu, was going back to work and was about to throw the referral in the bin," she said. "However, I decided to get it done." Ms Cohen has now been living with the disease for nearly 10 years after her diagnosis in 2013. "I'm more than grateful for the new treatments which have extended my life far beyond my expectation," she said. "New treatments wouldn't happen without research and my life would not have had such a great quality without the range of services Lung Foundation Australia provides." Ms Cohen, along with her friends Wendy Edgington and Margaret Carey, have signed up to take part in the Challenge 30 virtual event to help fundraise to support lung patients and foster groundbreaking research. The team will aim to walk to the summit of Dooragan Mountain, near Laurieton, three times during March. The Laurieton Track is a six kilometre return journey up a steep, rocky walking track to magnificent east coast views from the summit. "My illness has been at stage four for seven years but I'm still active and want to improve my health," Ms Cohen said. "Challenge 30 seemed like the ideal opportunity to give back, while getting fitter at the same time." Ms Cohen said despite the disease, she's trained to become a teacher of meditation, travelled and completed bush hikes. "I think it's really important not to let anyone define who you are," she said. Ms Cohen credited meditation with helping to manage the 'emotional storms' which come with her illness. According to the Lung Foundation Australia, one in three Australians live with lung disease or lung cancer. For more information, or if you would like to donate please visit https://lungfoundation.grassrootz.com/challenge-30-2022/mountain-walkers

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/liz.langdale/479019d3-ed42-4e3e-b94b-4f0f916fd56a.JPG/r0_8_640_370_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg