A surfing, skateboarding and music festival will benefit from $155,000 in state government funding. Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams announced the funding to stage the Ride the Wave Festival and the event organisers are thrilled. The family-friendly festival in June will raise money for the charity, Make a Difference, and is also expected to inject millions into the region's economy. Event coordinators Erin Denham and Karen Faichney from Make a Difference are stoked with the state government funding. "We could not run a festival of this scale without that kind of funding," Mrs Denham said. The 2022 festival, in addition to the $155,000 grant, has also attracted close to $50,000 in business support and Make a Difference will make a co-contribution. Mrs Denham said the 2021 festival at Town Beach acted as a taster for the event and they always had a vision to grow the festival. The 2022 festival will feature competitions for short and longboard surfing, skateboarding and scooter, a music festival over two days, barefoot bowls afternoon and a launch event. The longboard component will run on June 18 and 19 followed by the remainder of the festival on June 24 to 26. Funds raised from the 2022 festival will go towards the operational costs of a food trailer and organisers also hope to donate to domestic violence services and low cost housing projects. Make a Difference's mission is to support disadvantaged and marginalised people living in the Mid North Coast. Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams said the state government funding meant a lot of the festival costs would be covered by the grant and there would be more coming back to Make a Difference and the community. Mrs Williams said the charity community event would see 300 people competing for major prizes in the event over two weekends, set to the backdrop of a music festival, which would inject millions of dollars into the economy. The state government funding is drawn from the Regional Events Acceleration Fund. Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the Regional Events Acceleration Fund was supporting the growth of existing regional events and attracting new major domestic and international events to regional NSW. Make a Difference is also calling for volunteers to help with the festival with roles ranging from coffee making to selling merchandise and tickets, collecting data and crowd control. Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer can find out more on the Make a Difference website or Ride the Wave Festival website. Mrs Williams said the Make a Difference volunteers were passionate about helping those in the community doing it tough. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters You can support us with a subscription Follow us on Twitter: @portmacnews Follow us on Instagram: @portmacnews Follow us on Google News

