newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Artists are being encouraged to get their creative juices flowing to be included in a Wauchope art exhibition in April. The event is being organised by the local safe-climate community group Climate Change Australia (CCA) and is open to artists situated across the Mid North Coast region. The theme of the exhibition is 'What Climate Change Means to Me'. Wauchope Community Arts Council has sponsored the $300 'People's Choice' award for the most popular artwork. CCA events coordinator Lucy Osborn said the event is an opportunity for artists to express how they feel about what is happening to the planet due to increased temperatures, loss of biodiversity and rising sea levels. "The exhibition is for artworks by members of the local community to highlight issues that significantly affect the local and wider global community, now and into the future," she said. "Artists are being invited to create a piece of work that expresses this theme. "Art has a powerful influence on society by changing opinions, instilling values and translating experiences across space and time." Port Macquarie-Hastings artist Jo Davidson painted a work while grieving the severe loss of life, flora and fauna after the drought and fires in early 2020. She explained painting is a way to express her concern and anxiety in relation to climate change. "The difficulty of this time and a sense of grief," she said. "Given recent flooding, it's pretty obvious that we're experiencing extreme events." Artists can used any medium of their choice including painting, drawing, printmaking and photography. However, the works may only be two dimensional and no bigger than 1.5 metres in height and width. The exhibition will be on over three days from April 29 until May 1 at the Wauchope Art Gallery, Cameron Street. The exhibition is not a competition but artists will have the opportunity to sell their pieces. For more information, or to register your interest please contact Lucy Osborn on 0405 126 704 or Kerri-ann Jones on 0409 746 112 by March 18. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters You can support us with a subscription Follow us on Twitter: @portmacnews Follow us on Instagram: @portmacnews Follow us on Google News

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/liz.langdale/39167dd2-4e66-4061-b26c-25d306d143db.jpg/r0_36_640_398_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg