Port Macquarie man Brady Kenneth Gunn fined for COVID-19 health notice breach
A Port Macquarie man, who was accused of breaching public health orders in Sydney in July 2021, has been fined $400.
Brady Kenneth Gunn, 45, did not appear in Sydney's Downing Centre Court on March 4 before Magistrate Christofi.
In December, 2021 Mr Gunn pleaded guilty to not wearing a face mask while in a public transport waiting area.
On March 4 he was found guilty of not wearing a face mask but the conviction was dismissed pursuant to Section 10(1)(a) of the Crimes (Sentencing Procedure) Act 1999.
Mr Gunn was fined $200 for two charges of not complying with noticed direction under the COVID-19 health orders.
Mr Gunn was arrested by police at a home in Oatley on July 31 after allegedly travelling on trains outside his local government area without a reasonable excuse.
He was charged at Kogarah Police Station.
