A Port Macquarie man, who was accused of breaching public health orders in Sydney in July 2021, has been fined $400. Brady Kenneth Gunn, 45, did not appear in Sydney's Downing Centre Court on March 4 before Magistrate Christofi. In December, 2021 Mr Gunn pleaded guilty to not wearing a face mask while in a public transport waiting area. On March 4 he was found guilty of not wearing a face mask but the conviction was dismissed pursuant to Section 10(1)(a) of the Crimes (Sentencing Procedure) Act 1999. Mr Gunn was fined $200 for two charges of not complying with noticed direction under the COVID-19 health orders. Mr Gunn was arrested by police at a home in Oatley on July 31 after allegedly travelling on trains outside his local government area without a reasonable excuse. He was charged at Kogarah Police Station.

