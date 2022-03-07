newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A severe weather warning for heavy rainfall has been issued across eastern NSW, including the Mid North Coast. The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has issued the warning, with heavy rainfall expected throughout Monday and Tuesday. An upper low over northern NSW will slowly move south today and into Tuesday. A surface trough off the NSW coast is expected to strengthen, bringing moist southeasterlies onto the Mid North Coast, Hunter, Sydney Metropolitan area, Illawarra, South Coast, and parts of the Tablelands and Northwest Slopes and Plains. Heavy rainfall, which may lead to flash flooding, is forecast for the Mid North Coast, Hunter, Sydney Metropolitan area, Illawarra, South Coast, and parts of the Tablelands. Six-hourly rainfall totals between 70 to 120 mm are possible. Thunderstorms may deliver heavier totals over short time periods. Locally intense falls are possible. BoM said separate severe thunderstorm warnings will be issued if this eventuates. Locations which may be affected include Coffs Harbour, Scone, Kempsey, Coonabarabran, Port Macquarie, Taree, Newcastle, Gosford, Sydney, Wollongong, Nowra, Batemans Bay, Bega, Goulburn, Tamworth and Gunnedah. For residents on the North Shore, the SES has a sandbag point near the RFS shed and opposite 63 Riverside Drive. There is also sandbag points at Wauchope SES unit and King Creek Rural Fire Brigade. A Flood Watch and multiple Flood Warnings are current for parts of New South Wales. A minor flood warning has been issued for the Hastings River. For more details on flood alerts, visit www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

