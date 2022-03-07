news, latest-news,

After the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Charles Sturt University (CSU) students who completed their courses and graduated in 2020 and 2021 will get their opportunity to celebrate their achievements with family and friends at graduation ceremonies this year. The University hosted rescheduled graduations in 2021 and will again host events in 2022. Charles Sturt vice-chancellor Professor Renée Leon said the university has not forgotten the graduates that were unfairly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. "Graduations are the culmination of years of academic focus, hard work and sacrifice for our students. It's an important moment for them to stop and celebrate with family and friends that have supported them," she said. "We want to give our graduates who have been impacted by COVID-19 every opportunity to enjoy this special occasion, and for them to know that we haven't forgotten them and that we understand how important it is to acknowledge their wonderful achievements. "The university's outstanding record in graduate employment - ranked first among all Australian universities for the last six years - means almost all of these graduates are already making positive impacts in their careers and communities." Professor Leon said all 2020 and 2021 graduates who did not attend a graduation ceremony in June 2021 have been invited to attend a ceremony this year. "All told, more than 14,500 graduates have been invited to graduations ceremonies which will take place between March and June 2022," she said. "Charles Sturt University will hold 27 graduation ceremonies across Port Macquarie, Bathurst and Wagga Wagga, as well as ceremonies in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney." Professor Leon said the University continues to take all necessary steps regarding COVID-19. "All graduates, guests and staff will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have proof of a medical exemption to attend a graduation ceremony," she said. "Staff will wear masks, and graduates and their guests will also be encouraged to do so. Masks can be removed for photos, and as graduates cross the stage to receive their testamurs." Professor Leon said the graduation ceremonies have been developed to be flexible to suit the graduates' availability as much as possible. "Graduates do not have to attend a specific location, they can choose any of our ceremonies in Port Macquarie, Bathurst or Wagga Wagga. Alternatively, they can choose to attend one of the ceremonies we are hosting in Sydney," she said. "Our Study Centre graduates will also have the option to attend a ceremony in Brisbane or Melbourne." Professor Leon said the graduation ceremonies in regional centres are an important part of the university's return-to-campus plan, which aims to ensure vibrant campuses which support our regional communities. "The three locations for regional graduation ceremonies - Port Macquarie, Bathurst and Wagga Wagga - are geographically diverse and were chosen to give our graduates every opportunity to attend a ceremony," she said. Graduation ceremonies will be held in Port Macquarie at The Glasshouse on March 9 and 10. "In Port Macquarie we will be hosting graduates from all faculties. We anticipate seeing a large number of graduates attend from courses such as policing studies, and computing and mathematics," Professor Leon said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

