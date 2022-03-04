news, latest-news, Port Macquarie-Hastings Council, extraordinary meeting, rescission motion, bicentennial walkway, Bain Park, March 2022

The third extraordinary council meeting in 2022 has five items up for discussion. Two of the matters are a rescission motion about council's committees, working parties and groups and an item about the Bain Park Masterplan. The meeting will start at 5pm on Monday [March 7] at Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's Burrawan Street chambers. Crs Lisa Intemann, Nik Lipovac and Rachel Sheppard are set to put forward a rescission motion about the council's committees, working parties and groups as part of a bid to reinstate the Town Centre Masterplan Sub-Committee, pending a review. It comes after a five to four vote at the February council meeting to scrap nine council committees, working parties and groups with community and councillor representatives, and form seven committees and amend their charters to reflect membership changes, pending a review of the council's committee structure. Mayor Peta Pinson, speaking at the February council meeting, said the move was about a new vision and a new direction. "We will be inviting members of the community to come forward with their skills as part of the seven working groups that will be formed," she said. The Town Centre Masterplan Sub-Committee was among the discontinued groups. The rescission motion, if successful, would lead to another motion seeking to reinstate the Town Centre Masterplan Sub-Committee, pending a review. That would allow the sub-committee to oversee continuing projects such as the Bicentennial Walkway and Town Green west playground. In a separate matter decided at the February council meeting, the council will undertake a review before making a decision on whether to remove the Town Centre Master Plan (TCMP) business rate levy. Read more: The decision to end Port Macquarie Town Centre Masterplan Sub-Committee put at risk the outstanding success that had been the hallmark of the town centre for almost 30 years, according to Town Centre Masterplan Sub-Committee members. "Port Macquarie's beautiful and pedestrian-friendly town centre is no accident," a statement on behalf of the sub-committee members said. The Town Centre Masterplan Sub-Committee has had the oversight of town centre works, in excess of $30 million, for close to 30 years and which have been implemented by the council. A special rate is levied on commercial property owners to finance town centre improvements. The Town Centre Masterplan Sub-Committee members support an independent review of the operations of the council's committees and sub-committees and look forward to contributing to the review. They drew particular attention to the personal contributions made by many Town Centre Masterplan Sub-Committee members over the years in addition to time spent in sub-committee meetings. Cr Sharon Griffiths is set to raise the issue of the Bain Park Masterplan stages one and two. A recommendation proposes the council does not start work on the Bain Park Masterplan stages one or two until two actions have occurred. They are an urgent briefing provided to councillors on the Bain Park Masterplan to consider amendments to the adopted masterplan at the earliest possible time, and a further report to council detailing any proposed masterplan amendments. Meanwhile, three items - an update on a legal matter, potential purchase of land, and management and operation of four council-owned pools - will be discussed in confidential closed session due to their commercial nature. The extraordinary council meeting will be open to the public except during the discussion of the confidential items. In the interests of public safety, the council encourages the public to continue to view meetings via its YouTube channel. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters You can support us with a subscription Follow us on Twitter: @portmacnews Follow us on Instagram: @portmacnews Follow us on Google News

