Minor flooding predicted for the Hastings, residents encouraged to be prepared

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has issued a warning for minor flooding at Settlement Point on Friday, March 4, during high tide. River levels are generally easing along the Hastings River following rainfall earlier this week. Levels at Kindee Bridge, Wauchope and Settlement Point are all below the minor flood levels. A Severe Weather Warning for abnormally high tides is in place for the NSW Coast. Visit www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings for more information. Further moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast over the next few days which may cause renewed river level rises. The situation is being closely monitored. The Port Macquarie SES unit is encouraging residents to be prepared for the predicted rainfall over the coming days. "Please don't be complacent, call 132 500 if you require sandbags or if you are on the Port Macquarie North Shore, sand is available near the RFS shed," a post to their Facebook page said. Minor flooding is possible along the Hastings River. The Hastings River at Settlement Point may reach the minor flood level (1.20 metres) around 11am on Friday, with the high tide. In life threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500. For more emergency information, advice, and access to the latest river heights and rainfall observations and forecasts: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/b8109f0f-adfc-4673-880a-33a221ed9cd7.jpg/r0_173_2048_1330_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg