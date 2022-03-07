news, latest-news,

St Agnes' Catholic Parish has indicated its desire to work with Port Macquarie-Hastings Council around the need to improve Tuffins Lane following concerns about the future of the NSW State Cup in the region. The talks will be in order to secure the future of major sporting events in the Hastings which will maintain the complex as an integral asset for the local sporting community. The Tuffins Lane sporting fields were purchased in 2016 by St Agnes' Catholic Parish to ensure it remained in the community for the benefit of the community. St Agnes' Catholic Parish chief executive officer Adam Spencer said hosting large sporting events such as the NSW Junior State Cup touch football at Tuffins Lane provided a well-needed boost to local businesses and the local economy generally. "The Junior State Cup itself injects $3 million into the local economy, bringing 11,000 visitors to Port Macquarie every year," Mr Spencer said. "Events such as the junior and senior NSW touch football cups are why we made the decision to purchase the land in 2016. It was Father Leo Donnelly's wish that we should keep this site in the hands and control of the community. "Recently the Junior State Cup was cancelled due to drainage issues at Tuffins Lane because of recent heavy rain. The Senior State Cup was postponed for similar reasons in December and is now rescheduled for the last weekend in March. "Unfortunately, this has become a pattern in recent years and while certain weather events will be severe enough to close even the best drained sporting fields, it is well known that Tuffins Lane floods in seemingly minor rain events." Mr Spencer acknowledged that if both parties were unable to agree on a solution there is a potential of the event heading away from Port Macquarie. "If we are unable to agree, after 33 years of hosting the events, the NSW Touch Association will choose to relocate these events away from Port Macquarie when they go to tender next year." Mr Spencer said it was equally important to maintain a site that would continue to be able to be used by local sporting clubs. "I am looking forward to having these discussions with Council to develop a way forward."

