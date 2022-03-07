news, latest-news,

Port Thunder quartet Bayden Smith, Maddi Drewitt, Toby Toohey and Jamie Ferguson all have different stories to tell that accompanies their selection in the NSW state hockey sides. Maddi and Bayden have been regulars in many representative sides over the years which has seen them named in the under-18 teams for a trip to Cairns from April 6-14. Toby has been named in the under-15 team alongside Jamie although they both have taken different paths to get there. The under-15 tournament will take place in Newcastle on the same dates. Jamie has been in three state squads previously while Toby's selection coincided with his first attempt. "It's the first state team I've been in and I'm pretty excited. It's the best from all over Australia," Jamie said. His older clubmates have provided him with what to expect from their previous experiences. Toby is "super excited for it and really looking forward to the trip to Newcastle" and it was satisfying to see his dedication pay off. "This is my first squad selection, but I've been going to all the rep tournaments and practicing hard and trying to crack the side," he said. "I come and train once a week with (Maddi, Bayden and Jamie) and also do a lot of extra individual hours." For Bayden, selection in the state team is the next step up from where he was 12 months ago. "I was in the 18s seconds team last year and to get moved up to the ones this year is great because to be entirely honest I wasn't too sure whether I was going to be in the state team or not," he said. "They release a Futures team at the end of the tournament so it would be good to get into that, but I've got next year if I don't." Maddi has almost become accustomed to being selected in representative sides although her motivation levels remained the same. "You've got to have high motivation to keep being selected (in state teams)," she said. "I've played with a lot of the girls in my team for three or four years which makes it easier." Port Macquarie-Hastings Hockey Association president Simon Thresher congratulated the teenagers on their selection. "Their hard work, dedication and off-season training has paid dividends for them all and they will represent Port Macquarie Hastings Hockey with pride at the upcoming National Championships," he said. "Their inclusion in the state teams again proves that players don't have to travel to Sydney or Newcastle for their talents to be recognised." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/2c80c312-d48a-4692-89b0-144e633d2fa7.JPG/r0_179_2781_1750_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg