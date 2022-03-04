news, latest-news, art, mural, Mulga, school, artist

Art students from Hasting's Secondary College's Westport Campus have been given the opportunity to collaborate with Sydney-based artist Mulga to paint a mural for the school. Students across various year groups joined Mulga on Tuesday, March 1, to create an Aussie-inspired mural that featured a koala, a kangaroo and a land mullet. The school's art teacher Jess Wilkinson started organising the project when she discovered Mulga during the 2020 lockdown. "That was the first time I came across Mulga's work, and the lady who shared the resources gave me permission to take it and convert it into a unit that would suit our kids here," she said. "Since then, we have been teaching kids all about Mulga, his art, his background and how he got into doing what he does." Mulga is a Sydney-based artist who has made a name for himself across Australia, collaborating with brands such as Samsung, Adidas and Cocoa Cola after leaving his finance job in 2014. He frequently travels to schools across Australia to paint murals and collaborate with students. "I've painted murals at lots of schools, maybe 30 or 40, and the kids will usually help me paint at every school I go to. It's part of the appeal," he said. While they were painting, the students enjoyed chatting with Mulga about his experience and hearing about what it takes to be a successful artist. Year 10 student Lola Perri said it has been an amazing experience for her. "The fact that I can say I have done this with Mulga is pretty insane," she said. "If I wanted to go to art school or something, I can now say I've done this." Mulga also gave some advise to Jarrad Bailey, a Year 7 student who is particularly interested in stop-motion art. "It's been really fun," he said. "He's been really great to be around, and because I am interested in stop-motion, he talked about how I should make a portfolio of the stop-motion videos I make and upload them to YouTube, so employers can then look at it and see what I've done." Students were able to work closely with Mulga this week to learn about his story, take inspiration from how he paints and see how an art piece all comes together. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168477620/02ceb836-71d1-485c-98da-e431b80b4b78.jpg/r3_0_3601_2033_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg