featured, Ocean Drive, upgrade, roads, tenders

Construction of the long-awaited Ocean Drive upgrade in Port Macquarie is expected to start in the second half of 2022. The major upgrade is a step closer with the project open for tender to pre-qualified contractors. The Ocean Drive project will include the duplication of two lanes to four divided travel lanes from Greenmeadows Drive (south) to Matthew Flinders Drive/Emerald Drive. The 3.4 kilometre project includes upgrading six intersections and access points, and improving pedestrian connectivity. Plans for koala exclusion fencing and a dedicated fauna underpass are also incorporated into the stretch of upgraded road. The project is being delivered through a partnership of Port Macquarie-Hastings Council and Transport for NSW. Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the $95.5 million project, funded by the state government and the council, was key to building a better-connected road network for the region. The state government is contributing $60 million and the council is providing $35.5 million to the upgrade. Mr Farraway said the project would upgrade this key arterial route and transform travel for the community by improving traffic flow and safety for motorists. "Since the signing of a partnership agreement between Transport for NSW and the Port Macquarie-Hastings Council in June 2021, preliminary work has been finalised, including detailed project planning, design work, environmental assessments and community consultation," he said. "The project now enters the next phase by calling for tenders to build the duplication of Ocean Drive spanning up to 3.4 kilometres, which will support jobs and boost the local economy." Port Macquarie-Hastings Council director of community infrastructure Dan Bylsma said the council and Transport for NSW together remained resolute in their vision for upgrading Ocean Drive. "I am pleased to advise that the tender is on track to be awarded by July, with the first shovels in the ground by the end of the year," Mr Bylsma said. "We will update the community on the planned staging of the project's 3.4km stretch of road and detailed timelines when we reach our next milestone of appointing a contractor." Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams said the plan was to make it easier to travel along Ocean Drive by duplicating sections and upgrading intersections between Greenmeadows Drive and Matthew Flinders Drive. "We are excited to be inviting tenders and planning the next stages of delivery once the successful construction contractor is appointed," Mrs Williams said. "During the next stage we will deliver improved connectivity by providing a shared user path and provisions for on-road cyclists as well as koala exclusion fencing and a dedicated fauna underpass." The successful contractor is expected to be appointed mid-year with construction anticipated to start in the second half of 2022. The duplication will ease traffic flow at the Pacific Drive, Crestwood Drive and Matthew Flinders Drive intersections during peak periods. Transport for NSW and the council will keep the community informed on the project's stages of development.

