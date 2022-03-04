news, latest-news,

A group in Port Macquarie will join the sea of blue and yellow flags, banners and posters that have spread around the world on Saturday in support for the people of Ukraine. It comes following the news of Russia's invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea, the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War II. Read more: 'Full-scale invasion': Ukraine vows to defend itself In response, rallies in support of Ukraine have been organised across the world. Port Macquarie will join the anti-war protests on Saturday. The local event is being organised by Connor Goddard and Joseph Cohen. "No one had planned it in Port Macquarie yet and I thought that it would be a good thing to do," Mr Goddard said. "There's a lot of people in Port Macquarie who are from Ukraine or have family there and we hope to show them that we support them and create a place where people can gather and talk to each other." Mr Goddard wanted to be involved in organising the peaceful rally as his next door neighbour was born in Ukraine. "She came to Australia when she was young. She is devastated by what's happening over there," he said. "Knowing that my neighbour is here watching what's happening in her home country is devastating. It was part of the reason why I wanted to help organise the rally." Mr Cohen and his wife visited Ukraine on a holiday 15 years ago and travelled to both Odesa and Kyiv. "It breaks my heart to see the devastation," he said in a Facebook post. "I hope I can find a lot of like-minded people who are eager and willing to stand up and to make a difference." Mr Goddard said they have received a positive response from the community. "There's been quite a few people who have said that they will be there. Lots of people seem like they're excited to come along and show their support," he said. The Port Macquarie rally will be held on Saturday, March 5 at Westport Park and will get underway at 10.30am. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/1c89dc41-a39a-4f9e-a910-12b5bf2b61e8.jpg/r0_16_614_363_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg