Safety around water is a top priority for Port Macquarie-Hastings resident Acasia Magennis. Acasia and her 14-week-old son Oliver have signed up to Splash Time, a free community aquatic program, being run at the Port Macquarie Olympic Pool. "We live on a property at Bagnoo, which has a river running through it, as well as a pool," she said. "The earlier I can teach Oliver to swim, the better it will be for his safety." Acasia said Oliver loved his first class at the pool. "He had a ball and then slept really well," she said. Acasia attended the class on March 2, along with others from her mother's group. She said the classes are social for the parents and babies. Port Macquarie Olympic Pool swim manager, Jodie Buttsworth explained the sensory based program is designed to introduce infants and their parents to the aquatic environment in a fun, social and nurturing environment. Jodie said parents are given direction on how to gradually expose their baby to water for the first time, at their own pace. "We're teaching the babies to be comfortable around the water and teaching the parents how best to hold their child in a controlled environment, so they can feel safe and supported," she said. Royal Life Saving Society - Australia (RLSSA) and Surf Life Saving Australia (SLSA) 2021 research revealed a spike in drowning deaths over 12 months, with interruptions to regular swimming during the COVID-19 pandemic considered a key factor. Jodie said it's important parents teach their babies water safety from a young age. "We're surrounded by water in our region - whether it be creeks, rivers or beaches," she said. "Due to restrictions associated with the coronavirus pandemic, so many kids have missed out on swimming lessons. "It's time to get the back in the water and get them learning again." Lessons are being run on on the first Wednesday of the month until December. Splash Time is designed for babies up to four-months-old. For more information, or to book in for a class please visit splashtime.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/liz.langdale/6c54407c-b3a8-413e-b6e6-e2d6b82f80cf.jpg/r0_270_4032_2548_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg