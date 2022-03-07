newsletters, editors-pick-list, Port Macquarie News, Regional School, Royal Easter Show, Royal Agricultural Society, Hastings District Historical Society, Port Macquarie Museum, North Shore

Regional School office bearers Last Friday, Rev L.R. Hackett, the Regional School chaplain, presented badges to the school's office bearers. The presentation was made within a school prayer assembly, in which all present prayerfully considered the nature of co-operation and leadership in a school. Before their parents, the teachers and other students, each read their leader's pledge. Rev Hackett addressed the assembly and congratulated the new officer bearers. He made two important points. The first was the necessity for rules and discipline in community life. Only with discipline and order in a community can personal freedom be enjoyed. A second point was that even though adolescents are seeking independence they must realise that, in any community, there has to be real dependence on others. Media looked In Diverting from their usual practice of visiting only rural areas to promote the Royal Easter Show, 25 journalists and cameramen, representing metropolitan and rural press, radio and television stations, spent a very pleasant eight hours in Port Macquarie on Thursday last. The tour, the fifteenth of its kind, was sponsored by the Shell Company of Australia and Shell Chemical (Australia), in conjunction with the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW. The party had arrived at Grafton on Monday and the journalists' four-day sojourn on the coast had taken them to several parts of the Clarence, Woolgoolga, Coffs Harbour and Kempsey before they came to Port Macquarie. In a new and magnificent, air-conditioned Hannaford's coach the party arrived on time at Marbuk Park and were the guests of Ken Underwood at a delightful barbecue lunch in the pleasant surrounds of the park, spending most of the afternoon there. The party then visited the Hastings District Historical Society's museum at Port Macquarie, where president Neville Anderson and other society members took them on a tour of inspection. Before departing, the journalists were the guests of Port Macquarie-Hastings Tourist Authority at a seafood smorgasbord at Travelodge Motel. After the sumptuous dinner the media joined the Brisbane Express to return to Sydney - with note books full, thousands of feet of film, and lasting first-hand impressions of delicious local seafoods. Doug Denham, public relations officer for the RAS, said the promotional tour undertaken by the media had broken into the new field of tourism when it decided to come to Port Macquarie. He said he was pleased the decision had been made to include Port Macquarie. North Shore drainage A drainage request from a North Shore resident received at the latest meeting of Hastings Shire Council was referred to the shire engineer for inspection and report. Victor Jacobs, managing director of Gaytime, wrote regarding the condition of the drain, built directly behind the subdivision which now forms part of the company's property at North Shore, Port Macquarie. He pointed out the flood gate was originally installed at too high a level and it cannot flow into that part of Limeburners Creek as it should and requested that council lower the floodgate and also make a substantial channel into Limeburners Creek from the gate in order to allow the water to flow out normally.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dEtJVeiv3hvihxzWfeZvyz/8b2ba9bc-97ac-47d1-9bdb-4ea4319a063e.jpg/r0_120_1579_1012_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg