Expect more good quality books than ever before at the 2022 Rotary Club of Port Macquarie's Giant Book Sale. Bookworms will benefit after COVID restrictions led to more people tidying up their bookshelves and donating books to the Rotary Club of Port Macquarie as a result. The Giant Book Sale runs from Friday [March 4] to Sunday [March 6] at Panthers Port Macquarie. Book sale coordinator Bob Cleland said donations had been pouring in over the past three months as people decluttered and donated good quality books. "We've had so many donations coming in we've been able to select good quality books for the sale," he said. The second hand book sale will be open from 9am to 6pm on Friday [March 4] and Saturday [March 5], and from 9am to 1pm on Sunday [March 6]. More than 25,000 books will be on offer from novels sorted alphabetically to non-fiction books sorted into 30 categories such as Australiana, biographies, cooking, gardening, religion and self-help. Books will be priced from 50 cents for children's books to a maximum of $3 for other categories. There will also be DVDs for sale and a large number of antiquarian books at discounted market prices. Funds raised from the sale will support charities and youth programs. "There is a greater community need now than ever before," Mr Cleland said. COVID-safe protocols will apply during the Giant Book Sale and hand sanitising will be requested.

