Port Macquarie local Jakk Baker was diagnosed with dyslexia when he was 8 years old. Now 19, he has written his first book. "I never thought I'd ever be able to read a book, let alone write one," he said. Jakk's struggle with dyslexia put a lot of stress on him throughout school, and he eventually dropped out in year 9. "I left school because I just couldn't do the work, I couldn't read anything. I'd be in Maths, and I couldn't read any of the work I'd have to do." He started making YouTube videos to tell stories, focusing on his passion for making art through storytelling. However, he realised that the high cost of video production wasn't allowing him to tell his story to its full potential. "The stories I was making were short and low-budget, and that was okay, but I wanted to do more with it: I was thinking, 'I've got a bigger story to tell.'" Jakk got the idea to write a book about grief and mental health after his mother passed away two years ago. "I was 16 when my mum passed away, and I wanted to create an original story about grief. "I've always loved story telling, so when I came up with the idea to write a book, I was a little daunted by the idea, but I just kind of persevered." With little skill in reading and writing, Jakk relied heavily on digital tools such as the dictate option in Microsoft Word to help him write the book. He would then listen to the speech in the document to make sure he had written it correctly. "I didn't know how to use paragraphs, sentence structures, or do any kind of grammar; it all had to be self taught over the two years of making this book. "Because I've never read a book before, I had to do a lot of research on YouTube and Google to learn how the formatting works and how the narrator speaks in a book," he said. Jakk's sister was also a great support in the writing of his book. After every chapter, Jakk and his sister would go for a walk at night where he'd read to her what he had written, and she would give him feedback and point out any spelling mistakes. "I probably couldn't have done it without her. I owe her a lot," he said. Through sheer determination, resilience and perseverance, Jakk printed his book through a San Francisco based company called Blurb who have printing factories in Australia. It's an achievement he is very proud of. "When my first book showed up, it was unreal. It was just crazy to hold it in my hands, because I spent two years working on it," he said. "There were times where I got writer's block, and I was like, 'I'm never going to finish this book, I'm never going to be able to do it. "But once I had it in my hands, it was just a crazy feeling." The book is a psychological thriller that follows the terrible upbringing of a young boy in an abusive household. There is only so much Will can take before his personality fractures and creates a whole new universe where all his dreams come true. However, there's a dark twist that forces Will to reconsider everything he's ever known. Taking inspiration from his own life, Jakk centered the book around themes of grief, mental health and overcoming adversity. "On a surface level, it's about a boy who gets trapped in a house and has to escape, but on a deeper level it's really about mental health, and grief, and how you have to deal with the past to move on with the future," he said. To find out more about the book and how to purchase a copy click here.

