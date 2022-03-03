newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A Port Macquarie family is excited to to experience all the glitter and glam of Mardi Gras in Sydney for the first time over the weekend of March 5-6. Tammy and Karen Hosking, will travel with their child Archie (14-years-old) after being named recipients of the American Express My First Mardi Gras Community Program, supported by LGBTQIA+ community organisations, Minus18 and Rainbow Families. "We'll be able to just be ourselves in a sea of other people who are the same as us," Tammy said. "Just feel like we're not different and we don't stand out." Tammy said it's an opportunity for Archie to see other families that are the same as theirs. Tammy and Karen were one of the first LGBTQIA+ couples to officially tie the knot in December 2017, the day after the same-sex marriage bill passed in parliament. The family hasn't experienced any widespread discrimination in the Port Macquarie-Hastings. "We're part of a wonderful community," Tammy said. "We've got friends in the Port Macquarie Pacers Running Club, as well as the Port Macquarie Triathlon Club." Karen credited St Columba Anglican School, where Archie attends, as being incredibly supportive of their family. "They could not have been more welcoming," she said. Karen and Tammy acknowledged that there is still more work to be done, in terms of educating the wider population about the LGBTQIA+ community. Karen said she's aware of male members of the gay community who have been subjected to hate crime. "Definitely more awareness and acceptance is needed," she said. Tammy grew up in a conservative family, where being gay was not something she felt could be openly talked about. "You can't be what you can't see," Tammy said. "There were no role models in the community. "If there are any young people in the Port Macquarie-Hastings who are struggling with their sexuality, they can see through us that we're just like any other normal family." The itinerary will see Tammy, Karen and Archie receive a golden ticket to the Mardi Gras Parade, where they will experience the performance by Australia's Vanessa Amorosi. They will also get the opportunity to spend time with members of the 78ers. The 78ers were a group of LGBT activists who marched in the original Sydney Mardi Gras on June 24, 1978. Karen and Tammy have launched a YouTube channel called 'Kaz and Tammy' to document their adventures. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/liz.langdale/e3ef2991-46be-49ee-90ba-917134b344bf.jpg/r0_50_1117_681_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg