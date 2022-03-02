newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A high number of surrendered animals in the Port Macquarie-Hastings region has prompted the shelter to encourage residents to research before adopting or buying a pet. In the first two months of 2022 the Port Macquarie Animal Shelter has housed around 50 surrendered cats and dogs as a range of factors put pressure on pet owners. Port Macquarie Animal Shelter team leader Emmalee Andrew said the housing crisis is one of the more pressing factors leading to surrenders. "The housing crisis has always been a factor but it's very real now, people cannot find rentals in general so when they factor in children and animals it is more difficult," she said. "When there's 60 people applying for a house they're going to choose someone who doesn't have kids or animals." Ms Andrew said many people also leave it until the last minute and don't have a back-up plan. "Floods and fires also contributed to more animals being surrendered as well as the influx of people from Sydney and other areas. There are also the typical reasons such as owners' ill health and sometimes owners pass away," she said. "We are seeing that the large number of animals that are being surrendered are between one and three years old, so owners will get them and sometimes haven't gone through appropriate training and socialisation with the animal." The majority of these animals are usually bigger dogs with boisterous personalities. "Someone then taking on these types of dogs have a much bigger commitment and they have to put in more time and effort," Ms Andrew said. "We do get some animals with behavioural problems and sometimes it's genuine and other times it's that they lack key training." The animal shelter does give surrendered animals basic training before they are adopted, but when a dog is beyond their capabilities they are sent to a rescue organisation. The shelter also has a quick turnaround of animals which is largely due to their strong social media presence. "We do still have a high adoption rate which is nice. Generally we will have a pet of the week every Monday and most of the time that animal has been adopted that same week," Ms Andrew said. "We usually have a turnaround of a week and people can see that through our Facebook page. Our social media is so active at the moment which is working really well." The shelter also has a waiting list of people wanting to surrender animals. "We received between five and 10 phone calls a day for surrendered animals. We have a waiting list that we put people on and have really in-depth discussions with them about why they need to surrender the animal and what they can do instead. "People from other LGAs also see that our shelter is positive and we are doing our best to keep euthanasia at a bare minimum and will call us from to take their surrendered animals which can put more pressure on our shelter." At the moment the shelter has around six cats and between 5 and 10 dogs waiting to be surrendered. "There have been a lot of people lately who call and want their dog or cat surrendered that day and don't give any notice and it's not fair to people who are on the list," Ms Andrew said. "The list also makes people reconsider their choice and typically they only have to wait a week or two before surrendering if that's the path they choose." Ms Andrew said people wanting to adopt or buy a pet should research before committing to an animal. "At the moment we are encouraging residents to microchip and register their pets because it does assist the rangers in getting them home much quicker. The shelter also does microchipping for $20 as well," she said. "We encourage people to think really hard and make a committed decision about what their needs are and how much time they have to commit to the animal before buying or adopting."

