news, latest-news,

They didn't keep score, but Hockey NSW regional participation coordinator Leigh McIntosh remained satisfied with how Mid North Coast fared at the Regional Challenge in Newcastle. They fielded 10 teams across the under-15 boys and girls and under-13 boys and girls divisions with most of the sides competing against opponents from outside their immediate region for the first time in 10 months. "This was our first chance to get everyone back together since the state championships last June," McIntosh said. "Our under-15s and under-13s haven't played against anyone else since April last year outside of their local association so it was a good chance for them to see how they stacked up against the outsiders." McIntosh said it was hard to pinpoint who the best-performed team was although Port Macquarie overall had improved over a challenging 12-month period. "The whole purpose of the weekend is to focus on the skills as opposed to results, but we more than held our own against other regions," he said. "Every participant had improved out of sight over the course of the (development) program and made a really good account of themselves while they were playing down there." The Regional Challenge provided a good opportunity to prepare players for the season start in late April. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/379dd443-94aa-40dc-b5ac-15a60167a45f.jpg/r158_167_1404_871_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg