Minor flooding at the Hastings River forces bridges to close

Port Macquarie-Hastings residents are being urged to take heed of weather advice from emergency services after the Hastings River experienced minor flooding. The Australian Bureau of Meteorology issued the minor flood warning at 8.30am on Wednesday, March 2. The Hastings River at Kindee Bridge peaked at just over five metres at about 7am and is falling, with minor flooding. Meanwhile the Hastings River at Wauchope is likely to peak near three metres, with minor flooding. Bain Bridge at Wauchope has been closed due to water over the location. The Old King Creek Bridge has also been closed by Port Macquarie-Hastings Council. A spokesperson from the NSW SES Wauchope unit urged people not to drive, ride or walk through flood water. "If it's flooded, forget it," they said. According to the Bureau, flooding is no longer expected at Settlement Point in Port Macquarie. A spokesperson from the NSW SES Port Macquarie Unit said there is some minor inundation around low-lying roads. "The Settlement Point ferry is still operating, however the Hibbard Ferry is not," they said. North Shore residents can access sandbags at the NSW RFS shed. Floods and road closures are continuing to affect route and school bus services in Port Macquarie and along the NSW North Coast. Keep up to date on which services are running via www.busways.com.au In life threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500. For more emergency information, advice, and access to the latest river heights and rainfall observations and forecasts: * NSW SES: www.ses.nsw.gov.au * RMS Live Traffic: www.livetraffic.com * Latest River Heights and Rainfall Observations: www.bom.gov.au/nsw/flood/midnorth.shtml * Latest NSW Warnings: www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings/ * Rainfall Forecasts: www.bom.gov.au/australia/meteye/ * BOM NSW Twitter: www.twitter.com/BOM_NSW

