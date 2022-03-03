Community and event grants applications now open

news, latest-news,

Local not-for-profits, sporting associations, event organisers and community groups are invited to share in a pool of $120,000 in grant funding for projects that support a connected, inclusive and engaged Port Macquarie-Hastings region. Council's Community Grants and Major Events Grants opened on Monday, February 28 with applications closing on Sunday, March 20. Community grants are available for local non-profit organisations who need support getting community initiatives or projects to realisation. Applicants can apply for a grant up to $5,000 for community building, cultural, celebratory, or youth projects, and Micro Grants up to $1,000. At the same time, council's Major Events Grant will open for the first time since rebranding from its former name as the Major Events Marketing Grant to reflect the amended grant criteria. Financial support of up to $5,000 is available for events which attract visitors to our region, and up to $1,000 through the Quick Grants stream. Under the new criteria, sporting organisations, associations, or clubs with a State or National governing body are now eligible to apply for funding for event related expenses unrelated to marketing. Mayor Peta Pinson said council is committed to supporting innovative community projects and encouraged all local clubs, individuals and community organisations to look at their qualification status. "This year, both programs have a comprehensive range of grant categories that can aid in enhancing community spirit, connectedness, quality of life and showcasing our vibrant places, people and spaces across our region," she said. "With COVID-19 preventing us from hosting events over the past two years, I am excited to see what members of our community will put forward to bring us together. "It has also been such a difficult time for the events and arts industries, and the many creative people in our region. Such projects and events create significant economic value, jobs and shared enjoyment for all those in our community, and aid in attracting visitors. "Council's grants are an investment into all of those items, and I encourage all who are eligible to apply for funding so we can support you in these important activities." For qualification criteria and to apply by the closing date of March 20, go to council's grants web page. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

