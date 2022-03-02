newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Port Macquarie-Hastings has missed out on receiving extreme levels of rainfall for the start of 2022, according to Weatherzone data. Port Macquarie received slightly above average rainfall, with 391mm falling in total for January and February. The average amount for the first two months, according to Weatherzone is 337mm. "However we have seen more wet days in 2022, compared to the average amount for the start of the year," Weatherzone meteorologist Joel Pippard said. "We've had 32 rain days, which is a little bit over the average of 26 days." The current La Nina weather phase, correlated with above average rainfall for many parts of Australia. However, Mr Pippard said the phase doesn't guarantee rainfall for all locations. "That all comes down to individual weather events," he said. A weather event has recently brought widespread rain to locations in the north of Australia's east coast. It's resulted in serious widespread flooding in some locations - including Lismore. However, Mr Pippard said the season isn't over yet, so Port Macquarie-Hastings residents shouldn't become complacent. "There is still a possibility of large flood events later on in March, but certainly not guaranteed," he said. Weatherzone predicts the La Nina weather phase is expected to ease over the early Autumn period. "We're still seeing the lingering effect of La Nina, such as the waters off the east coast are slightly warmer," Mr Pippard said. Residents are encouraged to keep up to date with the latest forecasts and warnings on the Bureau of Meteorology website and BOM Weather app, and to follow the advice of emergency services. The NSW SES deputy local commander for the Port Macquarie-Hastings, Yasmine Gibbs, said SES members were keeping an eye on the rainfall and the river systems in the Hastings and Camden Haven. Port Macquarie SES Unit has been called out in the past week to localised flooding, leaking roofs and fallen trees. Meanwhile Kempsey has experienced its wettest start to the year since 2015, with 419mm falling in the location during the first two months of 2022. However, it wasn't enough to surpass the 2013 total rainfall record of 652mm for the first two months. The average total amount of rainfall for the first two months of the year is 275mm. There have been 39 rain days for Kempsey in 2022, compared to the average amount of 28 days. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

