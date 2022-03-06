news, latest-news,

Do you have what it takes to be a star? The Cancer Council's Stars of the Hastings Dance for Cancer is back and the red carpet will be rolled out at the Glasshouse on Friday, June 17. Residents willing to shake their tail feathers are being asked to enjoy the experience, exhilaration and achievement of being one of the stars at the gala fundraiser. And the good part? You don't have to be a twinkle toes. The Cancer Council has some extremely accomplished local dance teachers who will take you under their wing teaching you the intricate steps to make you a star on this magical evening. Unlike Dancing with the Stars: All Stars, only one dance is required to be performed on the night. Competitors will be vying for three awards which include Peoples' Choice, voted on by the live audience; the Judges' Choice, judged by an expert panel of judges and the award for the star who raises the most funds prior to the event. "Hitting the dance floor is an opportunity to help Cancer Council reduce the impact of cancer and lessen the burden on individuals and the community," Cancer Council community relations coordinator Lauren Fraser said. "Raising vital funds will help reduce cancer incidences in the Hastings through prevention programs, advocacy campaigns and importantly supporting people living with cancer, their families and carers." Each star is required to raise at least $10,000 in the lead-up to the event helping Cancer Council fulfil its vision of a cancer-free future. Come and put your pride on the line and speak to Lauren Fraser, Cancer Council's Community Relations Coordinator, who will guide you through the intricacies of becoming involved as a star. Contact Lauren on (02) 6659 8403 or email - Lauren.Fraser@nswcc.org.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/ceb952a6-5409-4e46-a8d7-0bf67c8e4067.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg