featured, Port Macquarie, blackfish, bream, flathead, mullet, Barries Bay, Hastings River, bonito

This week we focus on the angling opportunities autumn offers throughout the Mid-North Coast. This time of year is arguably the most anticipated season for anglers. Ocean waters are still warm, so our summer species are still active and, in the next month or so, many of our winter species begin their annual spawning runs along our coastline. In the estuaries, bream numbers certainly pick up and their condition will generally improve significantly as autumn progresses. For the lure enthusiasts, surface presentations will still prove effective, although blades, soft vibes and soft plastics will come into their own as winter approaches. On the bait front, live yabbies and mullet fillets always work well, as do gut baits, particularly after dark. Flathead activity remains terrific with all manner of lures worth throwing. Prawns and mullet fillets will work, but by far the premier morsel to offer is whitebait. Whiting will still be viable targets with worms and yabbies the premier offerings and surface poppers or stick baits. Blackfish numbers will begin to pick up in the lower reaches especially around the breakwalls. Quite often green weed is scarce early in the season however sea cabbage and green weed flies will both be effective. With plenty of mullet progressively moving into the lower estuary preparing for their annual run up the coast, mulloway are bound to be on offer. Live baits will be a premier offering, but don't discount hard bodied and large soft plastic lures. Off the beaches, whiting should remain active for another month or two at least, with worms and pipis the go. Tailor numbers and quality should begin to improve as the baitfish schools begin to travel the coastline. Anytime from May onwards some terrific bream action is on offer. Pipis and mullet strips are the gun offerings. Off the rocks, our bread and butter species - bream, tailor and blackfish - should progressively improve, while a few early season drummer may well show up, particularly after a good stir. Bonito should also be around in good numbers with small metals the go. Autumn is also prime time for land-based game opportunities, with Spanish mackerel, cobia and longtail tuna all viable targets along the more exposed ledges. Offshore, Spanish and spotted mackerel, cobia and longtail tuna will all be on offer in Barries Bay and other close-in reefs. Wider out, mahi mahi should be at the FAD until such time as it's removed, while marlin will remain worth chasing for a couple of months yet. Snapper, kingfish, pearl perch, teraglin and other reef species will all be worth chasing as well.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dEtJVeiv3hvihxzWfeZvyz/bc34b05c-93b0-420e-a3b2-1f18da3acd74.jpg/r0_1196_3024_2905_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg