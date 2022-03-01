newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Shalise Leesfield is a young woman with big ideas. The Lake Cathie resident has been named as a finalist in the 2022 NSW Women of the Year Awards. "I was excited to hear about the news because I'm a feminist," Shalise said. "I have a strong motto that you shouldn't let your age or your gender hold you back, especially when you have a passion such as ocean conservation to make a positive change." Over the past few years, Shalise has launched numerous campaigns in an effort to help preserve the ocean's environment and protect the creatures who inhabit it. Her efforts have seen the installation of Seal the Loop fishing line collection bins in Lake Cathie, she's increased awareness through speaking at international conferences and had success with nominating South West Rock's Fish Rock Dive as a Hope Spot. Shalise has also been involved in formulating the Think 2050 Community Strategic Plan for the Port Macquarie-Hastings Council. As the youth representative for the plan, Shalise has helped identify objectives and strategies to help protect the future of the environment. "It's important for young women to feel more confident about the future, to consider what they want their future to look like and use their voices to make a change," she said. "I like the saying 'think globally and act locally'. "If every young woman makes change in their local community, it will have a global impact." Shalise is concerned about the environmental impact of single use plastics and masks as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. She encourages people to take their own coffee cups and reusable straws to cafes. Shalise is a Year 10 student at St Columba Anglican School, Port Macquarie. After school she wants to pursue study in environmental science and hopes to take on leadership positions within the region. Shalise said she's looking forward to meeting the other NSW finalists and learning about their inspiring work. Member for Port Macquarie, Leslie Williams said Shalise has been recognised in the One To Watch category, which acknowledges girls and young women aged seven to 17, who demonstrate a single act or ongoing acts of courage, strength, determination and or kindness to help and support those around them. "Shalise is a well known local conservationist and eco-warrior, who has spent a great deal of time over the past six years scouring the shoreline of Lake Cathie collecting discarded fishing line and putting them in line bins which she installed around the lake with the help of her dad," Mrs Williams said. "In 2017 I spoke in Parliament about the wonderful work that Shalise does, so seeing her now recognised as One To Watch is no surprise. "I'd like to congratulate Shalise on making the finals of the 2022 Women of the Year Awards. "I look forward to hopefully seeing her name announced as a winner when we attend the awards ceremony at the International Convention Centre in Sydney on March 9." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

