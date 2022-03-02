news, latest-news,

Wauchope resident, Greg Raffin, was recently awarded a grant from the Royal Australian Historical Society to investigate the work carried out by the National Emergency Services (NES) in central-western NSW during World War II. He is seeking help from members of the public to carry out his research. "The NES was set up to help deal with the impact on the community of an aerial attack from the Japanese. Civilian volunteers were recruited and trained in First Aid and how to liaise with Fire Brigade, Ambulance authorities and the military during and after such an attack," Mr Raffin said. "Few people may have heard of the NES and its work as no such aerial attack occurred in NSW. "However, people will recall the recent commemorative services to honour the work done by civilians following the numerous air raid attacks on Darwin." Mr Raffin said the work of the NES also resonates strongly with the work currently being done by such groups as the SES. "Historically, the NES and the SES are not directly related. The NES was officially wound up in 1946 and the SES was formed in the early 1950s," he said. Mr Raffin has received funding to assist with the publication of a booklet which will outline his findings. In applying for the cultural grant funded by Create NSW, he formed a partnership with the Condobolin Historical Society and will be working in conjunction with them. He also grew up in central-western NSW and his father was a NES Chief Warden. Central-western NSW extends westward from Lithgow to Condobolin. Mr Raffin is appealing to local residents to come forward with copies of news articles, pictures and anecdotes of the activities of the NES in central-western NSW. Already he has had items presented to him from a lady who lives in Wauchope. This resident gave him a news article and a letter which outlined an incident when a RAAF plane crashed (near Lithgow) and a relative was instrumental in helping the RAAF locate the plane. If anyone can assist with this research, they are asked to email him at raffhist@gmail.com Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

